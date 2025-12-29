High-powered works purchase committee meet held at Haryana Niwas

Chandigarh: A meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) was held on Saturday at Haryana Niwas under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During the meeting, proposals related to important infrastructure and development projects of various departments were deliberated upon, and key decisions regarding procurement of services and works were taken.

A total of 58 tenders with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 4,216 crore were considered in the meeting.

Out of these, it was decided to order re-tendering for 2 projects.

For the remaining 56 tenders, with an estimated cost of about Rs 4,166 crore, detailed negotiations were held with the bidders, after which the total agreed value of works was finalised at approximately Rs 4,016 crore.

Thus, through the negotiation process, an estimated saving of about Rs 150 crore was ensured, strengthening the State Government’s financial management, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources.

Energy minister Anil Vij, Education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Vipul Goel, Public Works minister Ranbir Gangwa and Irrigation and Water Resources minister Shruti Choudhry were present in the meeting.

To strengthen the power distribution sector, proposals submitted under the Revamped Reforms-based and

Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) were approved.

Under this, approval was granted for awarding works to firms/agencies that have completed the tender process for distribution infrastructure development, reduction of line losses, establishment of new 33 kV substations, and expansion and strengthening of existing substations in various areas of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.