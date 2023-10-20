‘High-level panel to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach’

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has decided to form a high-level committee to examine the Teesta Stage III dam breach which was triggered by a sudden cloudburst and flash flood on October 4, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.



The state Cabinet meeting held on October 17 decided to form a high-level committee comprising technical experts, financial experts and subject experts to examine the allotment process of Teesta Stage III, 1,200 MW project keeping in view the credibility, genuineness and technical know-how, financial solvency, of the consortium which was building the dam, he said.

The Teesta Stage III dam at Chungthang in Mangan district breached on October 4

“To address the gravity of the situation and ensure accountability, the Cabinet has directed... to form a high-level committee comprising technical experts, financial experts, and other relevant subject experts,” Tamang said in a Facebook post. The committee will examine the change in DPR before the allotment of the project vis-a-vis technical and financial aspects.

At least 40 people were killed and 76 are still missing in the flash flood in the Teesta river triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4.

The flash flood affected about 88,000 people in the Himalayan state.