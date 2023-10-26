High-level Kovind committee on simultaneous polls renamed

The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country has been renamed as the High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The committee held its second meeting on Wednesday. It has been renamed as the High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election.

The panel has been tasked with making recommendation for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under Constitution and other statutory provisions.