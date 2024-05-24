High-end system to help Kolkata Metro run trains sans drivers in 2 more routes

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will install a Rs 800 crore high-end signalling system enabling the authorities to operate trains sans drivers in two more routes, officials said on Thursday.



This Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system is currently being installed on Joka to Esplanade and Kavi Subhash to Biman Bandar Metro corridors.

This signalling system will eliminate the need for skilled staff like motormen, Metro authorities stated, while adding that they will appoint train operators then.

Apart from the new corridors, the CBTC signalling system will be installed in the 40-year-old North-South Metro Corridor, the country’s first Metro system.

About Rs 500 crore have been allocated for executing this. International organisation having experience in changing the old Signalling System with CBTC Signalling System has been roped in to execute this job.

“Within the next five years, the entire network of Kolkata Metro will be covered with the ATO mode of CBTC Signalling System. Once it is fully implemented, skilled staff like motormen will no longer be required.

At that time, 99.99 per cent of work related to train operations will be done through ATO mode. In order to run the system smoothly, Kolkata Metro will appoint train operators then.

Metro authorities will take all necessary steps as per the requirement of the situation,” Metro authorities stated.