High drama in K'taka Assembly; Guv refuses to read state govt speech

Bengaluru: In a high drama in Karnataka Assembly, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday refused to read the state-prepared address to a joint session of the state legislature and concluded his customary speech in just three lines, evoking a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused him of being a "puppet" of the Centre.

This is the third governor vs government face-off in two days in three non-BJP-ruled southern states, the others being Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Governor began the speech by greeting the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Leaders of the Opposition, ministers, and members. "I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the State legislature. I am extremely pleased to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature. My government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the state's economic, social, and physical development. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka," he said in Hindi, before walking out.

The Treasury Benches, including ministers such as H K Patil (Law and Parliamentary Affairs), stood up and requested Gehlot to complete the speech. As the Governor proceeded towards the exit door, some ruling legislators, including MLC B K Hariprasad, tried to gherao him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff.

The legislators then shouted ‘shame shame’ and "Dhikkara-Dhikkara, Rajyapalarige Dhikkara" in Kannada.