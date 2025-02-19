High Court allows CBI to examine 6 witnesses

Chandigarh: The Punjab & Haryana High Court has allowed CBI to recall or examine six witnesses in the infamous cash-at-judge’s-door case.The 17-year-old case is nearing judgment in a CBI Special Court and is slated to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Final arguments have concluded in the case. However, the court was informed in the last hearing that a petition under Section 528 of BNSS (Section 482 CrPC) has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was pending before the High Court.

The High Court has allowed the petition and directed the CBI to examine the witnesses within four weeks. It further directed the trial court to ensure that no unnecessary adjournments are granted.

In 2008, a peon of then-sitting judge of the High Court Justice Nirmaljit Kaur filed a complaint that a bag of Rs 15 lakh cash was delivered at Justice Kaur’s Court by a clerk who was later apprehended after the judge asked to catch him.

The case was transferred to CBI and according to prosecution, the bag was meant to be delivered to Justice Nirmal Yadav’s residence.