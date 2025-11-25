High command has to put full stop on CM change confusion: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: As the power tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka refuses to die down, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the party high command should ultimately take the decision to put a full stop to this confusion.

Reiterating that he will abide by the high command’s decision on the issue, he said legislators are free to meet the party leadership and share their opinion.

Responding to a question about a team of legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, Siddaramaiah said: “Let them (legislators) go, MLAs have freedom. Let’s see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says.”