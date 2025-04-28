High-altitude tourist destinations opened for visitors in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The famous high-altitude tourist destinations of Guldanda and Chattargalla in this scenic area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district were reopened for visitors on Sunday amid heightened security arrangements including deployment of army, officials said.

The two much-sought after tourists destinations along the Bhaderwah-Pathankot national highway were closed for visitors as a precautionary measure in the

wake of a deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam hill resort on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

After fresh review of the security arrangements along with deployment of additional forces, both the destinations were opened this morning with Army and police deployments welcoming the holiday-makers by presenting roses, a development which brought cheers on the faces of the locals connected with tourism.

The officials said the district administration Doda has enhanced the security grid around all the famous destinations to ensure foolproof security to the tourists after the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack dented the tourism prospects of entire Jammu and Kashmir and left thousands of people jobless.

The high-altitude tourist destinations of Bhadarwah valley, including Chattargalla, Guldanda, Padri, Bhal Padri and Jaie, came to life again with hundreds of tourists from across the country flocking the areas, some of which are still snow-bound, to enjoy their holidays.

After making all the necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of tourists by deploying extra columns of Army, Special Operations Group of

Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on the strategic interstate highway, the officials said the tourist traffic was allowed from Nalthi Check post towards Chattergalla and beyond this morning.

He said the patrolling along the Ashapati and Kailash Glaciers have also been intensified to boost the confidence of the tourists.

Troops of four Rashtriya Rifles, after checking the vehicles, welcomed the tourists with roses as a goodwill gesture.

Tourists mostly from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were seen enjoying the mundane

beauty of the Glaciers and while enthusiastically

playing with the snow without any fear.