High alert in Bareilly division, drones deployed

Bareilly: Security was beefed up across four districts of Bareilly division with police, PAC, and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra, officials said. On September 26, an around 2,000-strong gathering of people outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers led to a confrontation with police, involving stone-pelting. The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan. Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts. Police have been asked to be vigilant at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs and the Ravan Dahan programmes, which draw a massive footfall. "All district magistrate, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Chaudhary said. Officials said intelligence agencies, too, have been put on alert and teams deployed in the field. "Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," an official said. Till Wednesday, 81 people had been arrested in connection with the September 26 violence.