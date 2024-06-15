High alert in Ayodhya after Jaish-e-Mohammed threatens Ram temple

Ayodhya: Security forces in Ayodhya have been placed on high alert following a threat from the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to blow up the newly constructed Ram temple.



This development comes after an audio recording of the threat went viral, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to issue an alert. In response, security measures have been significantly enhanced throughout Ram Nagari. An intensive checking campaign has commenced at all barriers of Ramkot in Ayodhya, with increased surveillance of devotees en route to Ramlala’s Darshan.

The threatening audio features a JeM terrorist identified as Aamir, who claims that the mosque previously at the site has been replaced by the temple and now plans are underway to destroy the temple with a bomb. Aamir also mentions that three of their comrades have been sacrificed, and now it is imperative to demolish the temple. Security agencies are currently investigating the audio.

This is not the first threat received against the Ram temple. There were similar threats last year, which were later deemed to be fake. In 2005, Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated an attack on Ayodhya, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists and one civilian.

The latest threat has triggered an immediate increase in security measures. The area around the temple premises and surrounding regions, including Rampath, has seen heightened surveillance and monitoring for suspicious objects and activities. Security has also been bolstered at the railway station, airport, and bus stands.

Since the consecration of Ramlala on January 22, 2024, the temple has attracted thousands of visitors daily. Plans are also underway to establish a National Security Guard (NSG) hub in the city, which will enhance the response capabilities of local police and other Central Armed Police

Forces (CAPF).