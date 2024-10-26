Hierank Business School launches Employability Skill Training program

Noida: Focusing on employment generation and skilled manpower Hierank Business School (HBS), an esteemed education institution, has recently introduced a specialized Employability Skill Training program exclusively for its distinguished “Super 50” batch. Comprising top-performing final-year students from BBA and BCA programs, the Super 50 batch will receive over 200 hours of in-depth training, blending theoretical knowledge with practical skills aimed at ensuring job readiness.

This initiative, designed to secure placements in top Fortune 500 companies, guarantees packages starting from Rs. 4.5 lakh and reaching up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum. Students will benefit from direct interaction with industry experts and intensive training in fields like Business Analysis, Data Science, and Digital Marketing—areas in high demand by leading recruiters today.

Professor Rajesh Sahay, Chairman of HBS, emphasized, “We are dedicated to excellence in education and preparing industry-ready professionals. This program reinforces our commitment to shaping future leaders who are on par with their peers globally.”

Hierank’s Employability Skill Training culminates in assured placements, ensuring each Super 50 student a competitive profile as they begin their careers.

Founded in 2006, HBS is AICTE-approved, with its MBA program affiliated with Dr. Abdul Kalam Technical University and undergraduate courses connected to CCS University Meerut.

The campus, strategically located in Noida’s Sector 62, serves as a bridge between academic learning and industry demands, further cementing its reputation as a top institution in Delhi NCR.