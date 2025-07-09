Heritage structures associated with Mahatma Gandhi to be restored

Wardha: Three heritage structures associated with Mahatma Gandhi in Maharashtra’s Wardha district are set for a makeover, with a museum, prayer hall and a complex for artisans on the premises, an official said.

As per a release issued by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) on Monday, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has granted in-principle approval for the revival plan, under which the Gandhi Smriti Bhavan, Kasturba Rasoi, and Wardha Haat will be restored by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Delhi.

The plan also includes revamping of the institute’s departments and laboratories, it said.

The Gandhi Smriti Bhavan, which once served as Mahatma Gandhi’s residence, will be transformed into a museum and prayer hall, and this will involve structural repairs, digitisation of valuable collections, and an interactive exhibition showcasing Gandhian ideologies.

A dedicated meditation area will also be created, the release stated.

Under the plan, the original structure of Kasturba Rasoi, where meals were once prepared for the ashram community and visitors, will be restored, while Wardha Haat, inaugurated in 1936 as a bustling marketplace, will be transformed into a complex for artisans.

This will involve rebuilding damaged sections, improving ventilation and lighting, and creating dedicated workspaces for rural artisans.

The MGIRI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IGNCA, a heritage institution under the Ministry of Culture, for the project.

Mahatma Gandhi founded the All India Village Industries Association (AIVIA) on this land in Wardha on December 14, 1934, donated by his close associate Seth Jamnalalji Bajaj. Between 1934 and 1936, he lived at Maganwadi with his wife, Kasturba, and directed the development of AIVIA as a centre for research, production, training, and promotion of village industries.