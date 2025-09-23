Herbal diabetes drug leads India’s herbal push into global healthcare market

New Delhi: India’s herbal healthcare sector is entering a new phase of growth, blending traditional medicine with modern science to create affordable and globally competitive solutions. This shift was evident at the CSIR Startup Conclave in Lucknow, where research institutions, startups, and policymakers came together to showcase how laboratory innovations are moving to the marketplace, with ayurvedic diabetes drug BGR-34 drawing the most attention.

The two-day conclave featured the work of four CSIR laboratories based in Lucknow — NBRI, CIMAP, IITR and CDRI — which have collectively developed 13 major herbal drugs for lifestyle and chronic diseases. These include BGR-34 for diabetes, Paclitaxel derived from the bark of the Arjuna tree for blood cancer, and Picroliv for fatty liver and liver cell degeneration. But it was BGR-34, jointly developed by NBRI and CIMAP using six herbs such as Giloy, Vijaysar and Gudmar, that emerged as the most sought after product.

For policymakers, the conclave highlighted how herbal solutions can boost India’s healthcare innovation and global market presence. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh described the initiative as an example of the “lab to people” model, urging startups to scale government-developed technologies in international markets where demand for natural remedies is rising. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the exhibition with Singh, echoed the call for faster commercialization of herbal products.

Already recognized for its ability to regulate blood sugar, the herbal diabetic drug is being positioned as a potential tool for long-term diabetes reversal — an area where global healthcare is shifting focus. “Worldwide, the narrative is moving beyond diabetes control to diabetes reversal,” said Dr. Sanchit Sharma, executive director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, which markets the drug. He argued that the formulation exemplifies the synergy of Ayurveda and modern science, offering a model for building a diabetes-free society.

The timing is notable. With the global herbal medicine market projected to grow at double-digit rates, India sees an opportunity to expand its share in an industry driven by lifestyle-related disorders and consumer preference for natural therapies. Institutions like NBRI, CIMAP and CDRI are not only developing formulations but also improving plant varieties, ensuring benefits across the value chain — farmers gain from high-yield crops while patients access affordable medicines free from harsh side effects.