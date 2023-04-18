Hemp cultivation will bring jobs, revenue, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: Cannabis cultivation can be traced to 12,000 years ago and thus suggests it being one of humanity’s oldest cultivated crops. It has thrived in its natural, outdoor habitat for the aeon.



Under the National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act the states are empowered to permit, by general or special order, the cultivation of hemp, only for obtaining fibre or seeds or for horticultural and medicinal purposes. The cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes such as making industrial hemp or for horticultural use is legal in India.

The National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances recognizes cannabis as a source of biomass, fibre, and high-value oil. It has played an important role in ancient cultures.

The Himachal government is considering the legalization of cannabis cultivation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set up a five-member committee to explore the possibility of the legal cultivation of cannabis as it would play a significant role in generating revenue for the state besides proving beneficial for the patients because of its medicinal properties and can be used for industrial purposes as well.

However, with the onset of prohibition, many growers were forced out of sight and behind closed doors. So the first truly indoor grow operations were founded, out of necessity. Indoor growing helped avoid law enforcement, opening new possibilities for innovation and technological advancement.

“At the same time, indoor cultivators realized they could grow cannabis with increased control, vigour, and specificity. In some of today’s legal states, growers are given a choice between cultivating cannabis indoors or outdoors,” says a government official.

Taking all this into consideration, the Chief Minister in a statement had said that the state government was cautious about the potential increase in drug use and the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will conduct a thorough study about each and every aspect related to cannabis cultivation in the state.

The committee will visit areas where illegal cultivation of cannabis takes place and submit a report in a month and only on the basis of the report submitted by the committee will the government take any decision, he said.

He has categorically stated that the state government will consider enacting a law after getting complete information on the use of cannabis leaves and seeds. The Central Government has also given legal status to the cultivation of cannabis in some districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, cannabis is also being cultivated in Uttarakhand for industrial use. Under the NDPS Act, the state has been given the right to cultivate cannabis and transport it.