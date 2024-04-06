Ranchi: Asserting that her husband, jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, will “soon be freed after defeating tyrannical forces”, JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday said she will “not bow down and will emerge victorious”.

“We will fight, we will win,” Kalpana Soren asserted after attending a meeting at the JMM office here. Speculations are rife that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) may field her from Gandey assembly seat where a bypoll is scheduled on May 20 along with parliamentary elections in the state. The seat in Giridih district fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

“Every soldier of the JMM is fighting against the dictatorial government at the Centre. Today, even though Hemant ji has been sent to jail after being implicated in a false case, he will soon be back among us foiling designs of the tyrannical forces,” Kalpana Soren posted on X after the meeting. Emerging out of the meeting, she told reporters, “We talked about democracy and the Constitution, we are fighting for both.” Forty-eight-year-old Kalpana Soren, who was previously considered a frontrunner for the position of chief minister but faced opposition from Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, had earlier said, “I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!”