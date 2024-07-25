Hemant Soren slams Centre for ‘neglecting’ J’khand in Union Budget

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday slammed the Centre for “neglecting” the state in the Union Budget, and alleged that the BJP leaders are “silent” over the dues from the Centre.



He also claimed that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to the state and demanded that its dues be paid by the Union government.

“Who is guilty of discrimination with the state? The Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to the state, but every BJP leader is silent on this issue. Give a special package to your crutches - pay us our dues,” Soren said on X.He was apparently referring to financial measures, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget proposals on Tuesday, for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, ruled by key NDA allies -- Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP -- which are providing critical support to the BJP-led govt at the Centre.