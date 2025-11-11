Hemant Soren flags off 'Run for Jharkhand' event to mark state foundation week

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Jharkhand' event from Ranchi's Morabadi Ground to mark the beginning of the state foundation week celebrations. The state will celebrate its 25th foundation day on November 15, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. The Jharkhand government has decided to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state as foundation week, which commenced on Tuesday. The run, which started from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, concluded at Sainik Market, covering a distance of around 5 km. Soren said, "I pay homage to those great souls whose long struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom have shaped the identity of this state. This 25th year of Jharkhand is a symbol of pride, resolve, and development."

He said the silver jubilee of the state's foundation will be celebrated in a grand manner on November 15. "Through 'Run for Jharkhand', we want to strengthen the sense of belonging, unity, and development towards the state," Soren added. Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Ranchi's BJP MLA C P Singh, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The Jharkhand chief minister will also launch a blood donation campaign on November 12 during the state foundation week. Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM also flagged off 25 promotional vehicles to mark the 25th foundation day from his residence on Tuesday. "Our young Jharkhand, marching toward infinite possibilities, is celebrating its silver jubilee. Today, on this auspicious occasion, I flagged off promotional vehicles for the celebrations across the state," Soren posted on X. He added, "May the dreams of our brave martyrs and great agitators of Jharkhand be fulfilled, may the hopes and aspirations of the millions of people of Jharkhand be realised, this is the resolve and goal of 'Abua' (our) government."