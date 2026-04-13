Helpline 1912 becomes a support system for electricity consumers, around 99% complaints resolved in 2025-26

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously active in ensuring quick resolution of consumer problems. In this sequence, clear instructions have been given to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited management to ensure that complaints of electricity consumers are resolved in a time-bound and satisfactory manner at all costs.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) helpline 1912 has resolved 98.88% of complaints in the financial year 2025-26. Along with this, UPPCL Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal has instructed responsible officials to continuously review 1912.

In fact, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation management remains consistently sensitive towards the immediate resolution of consumer problems. Additional Chief Secretary Energy and Power Corporation Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal, during a review meeting, emphasized that continuous review of 1912 must be ensured by every officer at their level.

He instructed that all complaints received from consumers should be resolved in a time-bound manner. At the same time, a call should not be considered closed until the consumer is satisfied.

Similarly, special arrangements have been made on 1912 regarding smart meters. Officials have been instructed to monitor daily and ensure immediate resolution of complaints related to smart meters. In this regard, Dr. Goyal issued strict directions stating that if any negligence is found, strict action will be ensured.

At the same time, Dr. Goyal has also appealed to consumers to inform their problems on 1912. Their issues will be resolved.

Looking at the complaints received on helpline 1912, from April 1, 2025 to April 11, 2026, a total of 95,11,309 complaints were received across all DISCOMs. Out of these, 94,04,660 complaints have been resolved. All these complaints were registered in DVVNL, MVVNL, PuVVNL, PVVNL and KESCO DISCOMs. Regarding bill revision, a total of 8,87,131 complaints were received during the year, out of which 8,68,690 complaints have been resolved.

Similarly, a large number of complaints related to meters were also received. According to the data, 13,80,039 complaints were received, out of which 13,52,360 complaints have been resolved.

A total of 2,32,424 complaints related to smart meter or prepaid were registered, out of which 2,28,943 complaints have been resolved.

In this, 59,488 complaints related to smart meters were received in Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), out of which 58,954 complaints have been resolved. Whereas in Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) DISCOM, a total of 56,463 complaints were received, out of which 54,832 complaints have been resolved.

A total of 3,00,718 complaints related to distribution transformers were registered, out of which 3,00,492 complaints have been resolved. Similarly, a total of 1,94,926 complaints related to payments were received, out of which 1,78,637 complaints have been resolved and closed.

A total of 52,029 complaints related to new connections were received, out of which 49,591 complaints have been resolved. Likewise, 54,88,834 complaints related to electricity supply were received, out of which 54,82,015 complaints have been resolved.