Help me get my 44-day wage: Gardener to PM Modi

New Delhi: A gardener by profession, Sukh Nandan, was among the special invitees to watch this year’s Republic Day parade at the revamped Kartavya Path.

Several workers and labourers, engaged in the construction work of the Central Vista project and maintenance activities along the Kartavya Path, were offered special passes to attend the parade.

When asked what would he have asked the prime minister if given chance, he said, “My last contractor refused to pay wages for 44-day work. I will request PM Modi ji to help me get my wages.”

Nandan has been working in the horticulture department at the India Gate for the past two months. Earlier, he was employed at Andhra Bhawan under a contractor.