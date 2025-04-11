Heavy storms and lightning kill 58 in Bihar including 23 in Nalanda

Patna: A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rainfall and lightning strikes wreaked havoc across several districts of Bihar on Thursday, claiming 58 lives -- 23 of them in Nalanda district alone. Of the total fatalities, 35 people died due to collapsing trees or walls, while 23 others lost their lives to lightning strikes across the state. Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar confirmed the high death toll and significant property damage in his district.

Speaking to media on Friday, Shubhankar said 22 people died from falling trees or collapsing walls, and one person was killed by lightning. “All affected families are being provided an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each, as per the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Most of them have already received the compensation, and the remaining will be paid by Friday afternoon,” he said. Three to four injured individuals are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. The storm caused widespread destruction in Nalanda, with homes and crops severely damaged in several areas. “Our assessment teams are surveying affected regions. Compensation will be provided according to government rules. We have also recorded five livestock deaths, and post-mortems are being conducted to process compensation claims. Reports of injuries or deaths among smaller animals are also being reviewed,” the DM added.

Infrastructure has taken a major hit in Nalanda, with over 18 km of power lines damaged, more than 300 electric poles uprooted, and several transformers destroyed. “Forty-two teams from the electricity department are working to restore supply. Partial restoration has already been achieved, and tree removal from roads is expected to be completed by evening,” Shubhankar said. To prevent disruption in water supply, ten generators were deployed overnight, with additional units expected to arrive soon. The district magistrate also clarified that compensation is only extended to residential and personal losses, not to commercial damages. “The administration is working on a war footing to ensure no affected person is left without assistance,” he said. Beyond Nalanda, the storm claimed five lives in Bhojpur, three in Gaya, and one each in Gopalganj, Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, and Muzaffarpur districts due to falling trees or walls. The 23 lightning-related deaths were spread across the state -- four in Siwan, three in Jamui, two each in Saharsa, Araria, and Saran, and one each in Patna, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Arwal, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Munger, Katihar, and Bhagalpur districts.