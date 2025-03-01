Heavy snow, rain triggers landslides

Shimla: Heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides and blocked 583 roads and five national highways on Friday, disrupting normal life in many areas.

Intermittent heavy snowfall and rain for the third consecutive day have blocked highways, with the maximum number of roads closed being 165 in Lahaul and Spiti, 125 in Chamba, and 112 in Kullu district. Additionally, 2,263 transformers and 279 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre. Officials said that all educational institutions, including colleges, have been closed in Chamba and Manali. However, the CBSE Board examinations will be held as scheduled.

There is a threat of avalanches over tribal areas and other higher reaches above 2,300 metres in altitude, and people have been advised to restrict outdoor movement and take necessary precautions.