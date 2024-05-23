Heavy rains lash Kerala, IMD issues red alert in two districts

Kochi: As Kerala reels under heavy pre-monsoon rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday revised the rain alerts and issued a red alert in two districts in the state.



A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur.

The IMD issued a red alert in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. It has also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The low-lying areas of Kochi city were flooded in the incessant rain. TV channels showed the waterlogged visuals of the KSRTC bus stand, the MG Road and other adjacent areas. As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), four deaths were reported in connection with various rain-related incidents in the state from May 19 to 22.

A total of 76 houses were partially damaged while three houses were fully damaged during the said period, KSDMA said. Two relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts in view of the heavy rains. Widespread damage to roads and agriculture was also reported from across the state.