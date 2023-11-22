‘Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala’

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta district of the state.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki.It also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, of the state.The IMD, in the evening, predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram.