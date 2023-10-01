Heavy rain lashes J’khand

Ranchi: Incessant rain has affected normal life in parts of Jharkhand, including state capital Ranchi, as downpour occurred in many areas since Saturday evening.



Rainfall continued on Sunday, causing water-logging in low-lying areas.

The capital city recorded 70 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and 5.30 pm on Sunday, a weather official said.

Traffic movement was slowed down in several parts of the capital city including Karam Toli Chowk, the stretch between RIMS and Kokar Road, and Kanke Road as several roads were inundated due to heavy rain.

"The widespread rainfall in the state was triggered by a low-pressure system, which is currently over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Jharkhand. It is likely to gradually move further northwestwards over the next 24 hours," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.