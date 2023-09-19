Heavy rain for four days in Odisha: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and under its impact widespread rainfall would occur in some districts of Odisha for four days from Tuesday.



Besides rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in some places of the state during the next two days, the IMD regional centre here said in a bulletin.

In its forecast till 8.30 am of Wednesday, the IMD issued an Orange warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri.

Similarly, a Yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Bolangir, it said. Forecasting heavy rain from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD issued an Orange warning.