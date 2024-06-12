Heatwave continues in parts of north India, temp above 400C

New Delhi: Temperatures in most parts of north India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on Tuesday, with Delhi’s Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recording highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius.



Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, they said. Other weather stations, such as Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 44.8 degrees C, Ridge 45 degrees C and Palam 44.1 degrees C, the bulletin said.

The national Capital was on “orange” alert, which stands for “be prepared” in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.1 degrees C.

Varanasi recorded a high of 45.3, Baghpat and Fursatganj 45.2 degrees C each, Fatehpur 45 degrees while the state capital Lucknow saw a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees C.

Meanwhile, light rains occurred in Agra.

In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Light rain was also observed in some parts of the state today.

Sriganganagar recorded 45.1 degrees, followed by 44.8 degrees each in Fatehpur and Bikaner. Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees C, Sangaria 44.3 degrees, Barmer 44 degrees while it was 43.5 degrees each in Jaipur, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

Isolated heatwave returned to Jammu with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 43 degrees Celsius, four notches above

normal during this part of the season, the meteorological department said.

The city, which reeled under heatwave for most part of the last month, got relief on June 7 when the temperature dropped to 37.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the day temperature once again shot up in Jammu to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday amid prediction of dry weather and return of isolated heatwave from June 11 till June 17.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather remained dry as Neri in Hamirpur district was hottest place in the state with a high of 44.8 degree Celsius. Una recorded a high of 42.8

degrees, Dhaulakuan 42.6 degree Celsius, Hamirpur 40.8 degree and Sundernagar 40 degrees Celsius.