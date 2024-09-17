Heart attack, not poisoning killed mafia don Ansari

Lucknow: A magisterial inquiry has officially concluded that Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia don, died due to a heart attack and not as a result of poisoning, as previously alleged by his family. The inquiry report has been forwarded to the state government for review.



The post-mortem and viscera examination results had already ruled out poisoning, solidifying heart attack as the definitive cause of death.

Ansari, who was incarcerated at Banda Jail, passed away on March 28 during treatment at a medical college.

The controversy began when Ansari’s family claimed he had been poisoned while in custody. Despite the post-mortem indicating a heart attack, his viscera were sent to Lucknow for further analysis. On April 20, the viscera report confirmed the absence of any toxic substances. However, following persistent allegations from the family, the state government ordered both magisterial and judicial investigations to leave no stone unturned. The magisterial probe was led by ADM (Finance) Rajesh Kumar.

The investigation spanned five months and involved testimony from over 100 individuals, including jail staff, medical personnel, and officials. In addition, CCTV footage from the jail, food samples, and reports from Ansari’s barrack were meticulously scrutinised.

The magisterial inquiry found no evidence to support claims of poisoning. Instead, it reaffirmed that Ansari’s death was due to natural causes.