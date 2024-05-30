Heap of firecrackers explodes in Puri, claiming three lives & injuring 33; inquiry ordered by CM

Puri: At least three persons, including a minor, died and 33 others were injured after a stockpile of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath’s Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha’s Puri, police said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered an administrative-level inquiry into the firecracker explosion that occurred on Wednesday night and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the inquiry will be conducted by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s additional chief secretary, who is also the special relief commissioner.

“One boy succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College in Cuttack and two others died while undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Bhubaneswar,” a senior officer said.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a water body, to witness the rituals of Lord Jagannath’s Chandan Jatra and some devotees were celebrating the festival by bursting firecrackers. Suddenly, a splinter from the burning crackers struck the stockpile, leading to the explosion, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said. The chief minister visited a private hospital here to meet the injured persons on Thursday morning. He talked to doctors of the health facility and advised them to provide the best treatment to the injured persons who are undergoing treatment there.