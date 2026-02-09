Healthy routine is the right of every citizen: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a health camp at the Vidhan Bhavan before the commencement of the Budget Session. The camp has been organized for the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Health check-ups are being conducted by doctors from KGMU. On the occasion of the inauguration, the Speaker of the Assembly, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, and public representatives also underwent health check-ups.

The Chief Minister stated, "During the Budget Session, the Department of Health and Medical Education has organized this camp for the health examination of all members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature. The camp will also serve the convenience of the honourable members and others".

The Chief Minister emphasized, a healthy routine should be the right of every citizen. The government is working with full commitment in this regard. The Chief Minister advised members to pay special attention to their health despite all ups and downs.

He added that every member should maintain a stress-free and open lifestyle, as this will help keep diseases away.

The Chief Minister further added, "Every person’s opinion is important. When leaders talk about development, doctors talk about health, and experts in their respective fields discuss their subjects, it creates a positive impact on the general public".

He urged all members to take advantage of this facility.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed gratitude to everyone. During the inauguration of the health camp, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chairman of the Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Rakesh Sachan, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Ministers of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Baldev Singh Aulakh, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand, SGPGI Director R. K. Dhiman, and others were present.