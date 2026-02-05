Healthy and Graceful Aging

As India’s population ages at an unprecedented pace, experts at the As India’s population ages at an unprecedented pace, the Illness to Wellness Conference on “The Role of Geriatric Care in Promoting Healthy and Graceful Ageing” set the stage for a timely national conversation on how the country must rethink care for its elderly. Bringing together senior government leaders, medical experts and public-health practitioners, the conference highlighted that the challenges of ageing are deeply multi-dimensional—ranging from rising dementia and disability, to stark urban–rural gaps in healthcare access, mounting financial pressures on families, and a widening digital divide that leaves many seniors excluded from modern services. Equally concerning are age-unfriendly public spaces, transport systems and emergency responses that limit mobility, safety and independence. Against this backdrop, the deliberations underscored the urgent need for integrated, community-based and home-led geriatric care models that blend preventive medicine, mental and neurological care, assistive technology, nutrition and lifestyle interventions—placing dignity, inclusion and wellbeing at the heart of India’s ageing strategy.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “Geriatric care cannot remain confined to a few tertiary hospitals or centres of excellence. In a country as large and demographically diverse as India, care must begin at home and be strengthened through district-level systems. Many elderly health needs do not require hospitalisation but can be effectively managed through trained caregivers, home-based services, and coordinated community support. The real challenge is scale, integration, and last-mile delivery.”

Mr Bhushan also highlighted the need to repurpose and upskill general physicians, integrate social care with medical services, and draw lessons from countries such as Japan and South Korea to create unified, one-stop elder care models that combine healthcare, rehabilitation, and social support.

Mr Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “As India undergoes a significant demographic transition, ensuring that longer lives are lived with dignity, independence, and good health is becoming increasingly important. The Union Budget’s emphasis on strengthening healthcare systems, expanding geriatric and mental healthcare, and building caregiver capacity is a timely recognition of these emerging needs. At the same time, changing social structures—from joint families to nuclear households and increased migration—are reshaping how we care for our elders. Preserving dignity, intergenerational responsibility, and emotional support must remain central to India’s approach to healthy and graceful ageing, and translating this intent into coordinated, on-ground action will be key to making a real difference in the lives of senior citizens.”

Speaking on the evolution of geriatric medicine, Dr AB Dey, Founder & Former HoD, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, and Chairperson – Geriatric Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Three decades ago, geriatrics was barely understood as a discipline. Today, we are witnessing an overwhelming and growing demand for skilled geriatric care—far greater than the training and systems currently available. Healthy ageing is not merely about the absence of disease; it is about independence, purpose, and the ability to do what one values in everyday life. Ultimately, the most meaningful marker of good care is not a test result, but whether the person feels better, lives better, and ages with dignity and grace.”

Focusing on neurological and mental health dimensions, Dr Rajinder K. Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Government of NCT of Delhi, said, “Ageing is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to those years. Geriatric care must be coordinated, continuous, community-based, and compassionate. Mental and emotional well-being are as critical as physical health, especially in an era of nuclear families and increasing social isolation. Geriatric care is not a luxury—it is a necessity.”

Offering a broader public health perspective, Prof. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General, ICMR, said, “Age is truly just a number. Mental engagement, social interaction, and proactive management of vision, hearing, balance, and chronic diseases can dramatically improve quality of life. While challenges such as dementia, diabetes, and hypertension are rising, advances in technology and medical science offer real solutions—provided they are made accessible and equitable.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr Arun Agarwal, Chair – FICCI Task Force on Active & Healthy Ageing and Former Additional DGHS, Government of India, said, “Healthy ageing must go hand in hand with graceful ageing. While medical science has helped us add years to life, our larger responsibility is to ensure those years are lived with strength, purpose, and self-respect. Stories like that of Fauja Singh remind us of what is possible when health, resilience, and a positive mindset come together. Our collective goal should be to create systems and environments that enable every senior citizen—not just a few—to age actively, independently, and with dignity.”

The conference featured three focused thematic sessions, examining the medical, technological, and lifestyle dimensions of healthy and graceful ageing.

The first session focused on early screening, risk assessment, and long-term management of cognitive decline, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The discussion highlighted the importance of brain-healthy lifestyles, caregiver education, behavioural symptom management, genetic risk awareness, and safe home modifications for elderly patients.

The session was moderated by Prof. (Dr) Prasun Chatterjee, Former Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, National Centre for Ageing, AIIMS, New Delhi. The panellists included Dr Prashant Singh Walia, Senior Consultant – Geriatric & Internal Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital; Ms Malti Jaswal, Co-chairperson, FICCI Task Force on Active & Healthy Ageing and Founder, Inspiring Seniors Foundation; Dr Sumit Mrig, Director & Unit Head, ENT, Max Smart Saket; and Dr Vijay Kumar, Senior Consultant, Department of Geriatric Medicine, ShardaCare–Healthcity.

The second session examined the growing role of assistive technologies in supporting independence, safety, and dignity among older adults. Panellists discussed the use of mobility aids, fall-prevention tools, hearing and visual assistive devices, and reminder technologies to enable seniors to live more autonomously. Emerging trends such as AI-enabled solutions, robotics, predictive analytics, and personalised geriatric care technologies were also explored.

The session was moderated by Dr Prashant Kulshrestha, Chief of Medical Services, ISIC Multi-Speciality Hospital. Panellists included Prof. (Dr) Ajay Gupta, Head, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital; Dr Ravinder Singh, Scientist ‘D’, Division of Non-Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Dr Saurabh Chaudhary, CEO and Medical Director, ICare Eye Hospital, Noida; and Mr Raj Sharma, Founder & Director, Priority Hearing.

The third session focused on holistic approaches to ageing, highlighting the role of balanced nutrition, emotional well-being, and physical resilience in promoting long-term health. Experts discussed key nutrients essential for bone, brain, heart, and digestive health, alongside the benefits of yoga, meditation, and breathing practices in improving flexibility, balance, mobility, and fall prevention.

The session was moderated by Dr Rajesh Kesari, Member, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation and Member, National Executive Committee – Elect, RSSDI. The panellists included Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director and Professor, Center for Yoga, Wellness and Integrative Medicine, Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Jaipur and Former Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Deepak Shukla, Spiritual Health Expert and Former CEO, PSRI Hospital; Prof. Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga; and Ms Sonia Mehta, Founder and Clinical Nutritionist, EverBloom.

The conference concluded with a collective call for policy alignment, workforce training, community participation, and societal responsibility to ensure that India’s ageing population can live with autonomy, dignity, and pride—transforming longevity from a challenge into an opportunity for national well-being.