Health Ministry writes to states to observe yoga day at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has urged states to observe the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 at all operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) by organising mass demonstrations.



It also suggested them to invite prominent public figures as yoga ambassadors to motivate the participants.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) are envisaged to deliver expanded health services beyond maternal and child care to include care for non-communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and the first level care for the

emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.