Health ministry working on menstrual policy to ensure access to safe, hygienic products

new delhi: The Union Health Ministry is working on formulating a national menstrual hygiene policy that seeks to ensure access to safe and hygienic menstrual products, improve sanitation facilities, address social taboos and foster a supportive environment.



Through these measures, the policy strives to break barriers, eliminate stigma and create a society where menstrual hygiene is prioritised and leads to gender equality, education and overall development, official sources said.

A national consultation with various stakeholders was held and in-person inputs have been collated, the sources said.

“The vision is to ensure all women, girls and persons who menstruate are able to experience menstruation in a manner that is safe, healthy and free from stigma,” a source said.

Awareness has increased with time but there is a need for more investment to comprehensively address the diverse requirements of all individuals who menstruate. India, with its vast and diverse population, places great emphasis on framing a comprehensive menstrual hygiene policy, the source added.

According to the National Family Health Survey 5, 78 per cent women in the 15-24 age group use a hygienic method of protection during their menstrual cycle. This marks a rise from 58 per cent in the National Family Health Survey 4.

According to the latest survey, 64 per cent of these women use sanitary napkins, 50 per cent use cloth and 15 per cent use locally prepared napkins.

The survey also revealed that women who have received 12 or more years of schooling are more than twice as likely to use a hygienic method compared to those with no schooling, stressing on the importance of education for girls. In terms of location, 73 per cent of rural women and 90 per cent of urban women use a hygienic method of menstrual protection.

However, a few states continue to have lower-than-average access to hygienic methods of menstrual protection. The findings highlight the need for targeted efforts and initiatives to improve menstrual hygiene practices in these regions.

According to the source, “The menstrual hygiene policy aligns with India’s commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals, particularly in relation to Goal 3 on good health and wellbeing, Goal 4 on quality education, Goal 5 on gender equality and Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.”

“It places a specific focus on prioritising underserved and vulnerable populations, ensuring equitable access to menstrual hygiene resources and addressing their specific needs,” the source said.

The objective is to ensure that women, girls and persons who menstruate have access to safe, hygienic and quality menstrual products and sanitation facilities, the source added.