Health agencies in Punjab set to recruit medical experts to ensure smooth working

Chandigarh: In a significant move to ensure timely payments to empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, the state health agency (SHA) is all set to hire medical professionals to expedite claims processing, said Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh here on Wednesday.



The health minister was chairing a review meeting of the sub-committee of the SHA here to discuss policy-related matters, shortage of manpower and various ongoing issues of the SHA. Administrative secretary Kumar Rahul, member Punjab development commission Anurag Kundu and CEO SHA Punjab Babita also attended the meeting.

Balbir said that the recruitment of medical professionals is aimed at streamlining the claims processing, reducing delays, improving overall efficiency and alleviating the current workload. “The recruitment drive will focus on qualified medical professionals who can effectively assess and process claims, thereby facilitating prompt reimbursements to healthcare providers,” he said, while adding that the newly appointed staff will undergo comprehensive training focused on the protocols and requirements specific to the claim processing system.

Emphasising the Punjab government’s commitment to providing timely healthcare services to all citizens, he also directed the concerned officers to initiate a special drive to enroll maximum persons under the scheme. The scheme offers cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in as many as 772 government and private empanelled hospitals across the state.