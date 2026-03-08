Headmistress suspended over massage from students in UP

Chitrakoot: Authorities have suspended the headmistress of a primary school in Chitrakoot district after a video surfaced online showing girl students massaging her during school hours.

The incident occurred at Primary School Naya Bazar Part-1 in the Karwi area on February 28. Madhu Kumari Rai, the headmistress, entered a classroom that morning and lay down on the floor. She then asked girl students in uniform to massage her back and sides.

In the viral clip, students sit on desks and press her back with their feet. Another segment shows them kneeling and using their hands.

A school staff member recorded and shared the video on social media, where it quickly spread.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari RK Yadav took cognisance and suspended Rai with immediate effect. An inquiry will determine further action.

Rai denied the allegations and claimed the video was AI-generated.