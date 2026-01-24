HC upholds PPCB's action against Punjab Kesari group-owned hotel

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday upheld the "emergency action" taken by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) against a hotel owned by the Chopra Group, which also owns the Punjab Kesari media group.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry dismissed a writ petition filed by The Hind Samachar Limited and another petitioner, holding that the PPCB’s decision to shut down the hotel and disconnect its electricity supply was lawful and in accordance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The court ruled that the action was neither arbitrary nor excessive and was fully justified under the statute.

The hotel, located in Civil Lines, Jalandhar, is part of the Chopra Group’s commercial establishments linked to the promoters of Punjab Kesari and Hind Samachar newspapers. During the proceedings, the High Court took note of a detailed inspection conducted on January 13, 2026, which revealed serious environmental violations at the premises. These included non-functional sewage and effluent treatment plants, deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater into the municipal sewer, absence of authorisation under hazardous waste rules, lack of mandatory approvals from the Municipal Corporation, improper handling of solid and hazardous waste, and non-compliance with consent conditions prescribed under the Water Act.

Rejecting the petitioners’ contention that a prior hearing was mandatory before closure, the Bench observed that the law empowers the Pollution Control Board to act immediately in situations involving imminent environmental harm. It clarified that advance notice in such cases could undermine the purpose of emergency powers, adding that the statute only requires reasons to be recorded in writing, not communicated beforehand.

The court also declined to grant any relief regarding the already disconnected electricity supply, allowing the closure to continue. It further noted that the PPCB had documented sufficient reasons to invoke its emergency powers and advised the petitioners to approach the National Green Tribunal under Section 33B of the Water Act, if they wished to seek redress. With the petition dismissed, the court’s order effectively validates the Punjab government’s action, underscoring that environmental protection and public health considerations override corporate status or influence.