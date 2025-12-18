HC transfers case of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship from Raebareli to Lucknow

Lucknow: A case pending against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli will now be transferred to Lucknow for further hearing. The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on Wednesday ordered that the matter be shifted and heard by a special court in the state capital.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh after hearing a transfer petition filed by the complainant.

The case relates to a criminal complaint filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, who has raised questions over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship. The complaint was earlier being heard by a special court in Rae Bareli.

In his petition before the High Court, Shishir sought transfer of the case to Lucknow, claiming that his life was under threat in Rae Bareli.