HC stays termination of 7 teachers by Jalna school

JALNA: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court provided relief to seven teachers who were terminated by the management of an English medium school in Jalna.



The teachers were among 42 educators who had filed a writ petition through advocate Talhar Ajay, over the paltry and irregular salary they were being paid and termination by the school management.

The teachers, with service periods ranging from six to 26 years, claimed that they had been terminated by the school without any prior notice or show cause. They further claimed that they were being paid irregularly and paltry amounts ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 were issued intermittently.

The court stayed the termination order and directed the school to deposit outstanding salaries and salaries up to November 2023, in the court.

The court rejected the school management’s plea stating that the case fell under the jurisdiction of the School Tribunal under the MPEPS Act.