HC seeks report from state on preparedness to combat silicosis

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the state government on their preparedness to combat silicosis, which mainly affects people who work in hazardous industries or are residing near such industrial units.



The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya sought a report from the state on whether a new policy has been framed for the matter and what types of infrastructure are available for its treatment, as well as what more can be done on the matter.

The state has also been asked to mention the preventive steps taken in the report as well as the current status of the implementation of the policy.

The next hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) will take place on May 9 and by that time the state government will have to file the report to the Division Bench.

The PIL was filed by an NGO and they alleged that a large number of people in Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram are affected by silicosis.

It was also alleged that a separate policy is in place, however, there has been no practical implementation of those.