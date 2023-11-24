HC seeks Centre’s stand on plea by Rajiv Gandhi trust

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s stand on a plea



by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation challenging cancellation of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence.

Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the central government to show cause why the appeal by the NGO, headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi,

should not be admitted and instead be dismissed at this stage itself.

The Centre’s lawyer said the plea by the foundation

was not maintainable in the form of an appeal and a petition should have been

filed.

The counsel for the NGO said the appeal was maintainable under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and urged the court to issue formal notice on it to the authorities.

The Centre’s lawyer said that earlier this year, the high court has already noted that the admission of the appeals required “further examination”.Besides the foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust

has also filed an appeal against cancellation of its FCRA licence.