HC satisfied with CBI progress in Sandeshkhali land grabbing case

kolkata: On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Sandeshkhali land grabbing case that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, also directed to continue building confidence among the local residents.

On Friday, the CBI submitted a report on the ongoing probe into the allegations of land grabbing by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates in Sandeshkhali.On Friday, the CBI submitted a report on the ongoing probe into the allegations of land grabbing by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates in Sandeshkhali. The CBI alleged in the report that the state administration is sharing records of the lands allegedly grabbed by the accused persons with the central agency. After reviewing the report, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for expeditious sharing of records.

The division bench further mentioned that after going through the report the court found the probe is proceeding as expected. The court further asked the CBI to continue with the confidence building measures among the villagers and women. The high court also stated that individuals who feel threatened can approach the CBI for protection at any time. The CBI can also provide protection to individuals who request it due to perceived threats. Additionally, the division bench allowed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene in the matter.