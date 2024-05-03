HC satisfied with CBI progress in Sandeshkhali case

Kolkata: On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Sandeshkhali land grabbing case that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, also directed to continue building confidence among the local residents.



On Friday, the CBI submitted a report on the ongoing probe into the allegations of land grabbing by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates in Sandeshkhali.On Friday, the CBI submitted a report on the ongoing probe into the allegations of land grabbing by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates in Sandeshkhali.