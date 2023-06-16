HC reserves order on Nawab Malik’s plea

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday opposed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik’s plea seeking bail on the ground that he was suffering from chronic kidney disease by telling Bombay High Court that many people are leading normal lives with just one functioning kidney.



Former Maharashtra minister Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik, who is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, had sought bail from HC on medical grounds claiming he was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on Friday heard arguments in the plea and reserved it for orders. “Closed for orders. I will pass the order by next week,” Justice Prabhudessai said.

Malik’s counsel Amit Desai on Friday told the court his client’s health has been deteriorating since the last eight months and that at present he is on stage 2 to stage 3 of chronic kidney disease.

“It is not possible to reverse the disease but at least his condition can be stabilized. Surgeries need to be performed. This will ultimately be fatal if he continues to be in such a stressful situation,” Desai said.