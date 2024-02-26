HC reserves order on Hemant’s plea to take part in Assembly session

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday reserved its order in a petition filed by arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly.

The session started on February 23 and will conclude on March 2.

Soren, the JMM executive president, had on Friday moved an application before the high court, praying for permission to participate in the budget session.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a corruption case shortly after he resigned as the chief minister.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad reserved his order after hearing both sides in virtual mode.

Appearing for Soren, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that the JMM leader is a people’s representative and his presence in the Assembly is required during the budget session.

He argued that Soren has neither been charge-sheeted by the ED, nor charges have been framed against him.

Countering the arguments, ED counsel and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that there are several Supreme Court rulings which do not allow a public representative to participate in an Assembly session proceedings.

The session will be the last one for the present government before the state hits the elections.

Soren was arrested on January 31 by the ED for his alleged involvement in a land scam running into several crores. Senior JMM leader Champai Soren then became the chief minister