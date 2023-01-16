HC orders day-to-day hearing of plea challenging bail to Chidambaram, son

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday ordered day-to-day hearing from April 13 of the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.



The high court also listed for the same day the CBI and ED pleas challenging the trial court’s order discharging former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the same case.

“List these matters for day to day hearing on April 13,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the probe agencies, urged the court to take up the three petitions on a day-to-day basis as they involve an important question of law.

He said the three matters be heard together as the FIR and foundation of the case are common.

However, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Chidambarams, said their case was not connected with Maran’s and they be heard separately.