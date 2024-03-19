HC notice to 4 major UP political parties

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday issued notices to the four major political parties of Uttar Pradesh seeking their response on a PIL seeking complete ban on caste-based rallies.

The bench has fixed April 10 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on an old Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by local lawyer Motilal Yadav.

The petitioner had sought a ban on the caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Hearing the matter on July 11, 2013, the bench had put an interim ban on organising caste-based rallies in the state.

The bench had also issued notices to the main political parties -- the BJP, the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress -- to submit their response in the matter.