HC issues notice on plea against Senior & Deputy Mayor elections

Chandigarh: The ongoing controversy regarding the mayoral elections took a fresh turn today as Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to Chandigarh administration while taking up a plea against the election of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.



A Division Bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger issued notices on a petition filed by Congress councillors regarding the election of senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh.

The High Court has issued notices to Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner, DGP, Presiding Officer, Mayor and has asked them to submit response on February 26 along with the petition regarding elections of the mayor.

The AAP and Congress has been protesting against the mayoral elections alleging tampering by the presiding officer Anil Masih, who was allegedly spotted to be defacing ballot papers on CCTV footage.