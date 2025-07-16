HC grants interim relief to cricketer Yash Dayal in sexual harassment case

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to cricketer Yash Dayal, staying any coercive action against him in connection with a police FIR filed in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram police station. The court also issued notices to the respondents, seeking their replies on the matter.

A division bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Anil Kumar passed the order during the hearing of a petition filed by Dayal, who had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and protection from arrest.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged on July 6 by a young woman at Indirapuram police station under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing Dayal of sexual harassment under the pretext of marriage.

Dayal, in his petition, has named the State of Uttar Pradesh, the Station House Officer of Indirapuram police station, and the complainant as parties. He has denied the allegations and requested the court to intervene by quashing the FIR and restraining the police from initiating any punitive action against him.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court directed that no coercive measures be taken against the cricketer until further orders. The court also issued notices to the respondents, asking them to file their responses.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing after the responses are received.