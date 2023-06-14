HC gives opportunity to petitioner as latter fails to deposit process fees

Chandigarh: Citing a report submitted by the SP and DC, Kurukshetra, on June 12 wherein it was stated that the members of kisan unions and the protestors have again started assembling at the Pipli grain market, the



Haryana government said that the leaders of farmer unions are ‘adamant’ on their demand despite numerous rounds of discussions.

The affidavit was filed by the state government through Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal wherein they sought the Punjab and Haryana High Court to give directions to the participating groups to ensure that no such blockade takes place in any part of the state and that this blockade is vacated forthwith.

It was further specifically stated in the affidavit that many rounds of discussion were held between the district administration and representatives of the kisan unions to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner. However, kisan unions leaders remained adamant on their demands.

The district administration of Kurukshetra continued to negotiate with them and informed the state

government.

The affidavit was taken up by the vacation Bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu and Justice Deepak Gupta.

Earlier, another Bench had directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on the steps taken while adhering to the directions of the High Court regarding keeping the NH-44 open for traffic movement.

Balyan had filed the chief secretary’s affidavit dated June 12. The Bench said that the matter is “very sensitive issue”, and added that the petitioner, Randeep Tanwar did not care to file the process fee.

Thus, notice could not be served to respondent-Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni Group).

“Since the petitioner has failed to take necessary steps for service of the respondent, this court was inclined to dismiss the petition for non-prosecution on this count.

However, taking a lenient view, one last opportunity is granted to the petitioner for taking necessary steps within a period of three days from today for service of the respondent, subject to payment of

Rs 25,000 costs be deposited with the Bar Association, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh.” The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on June 22.