HC extends interim advance bail granted to Kunal Kamra

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday extended till April 17, the interim anticipatory bail granted to comedian Kunal Kamra, who apprehended arrest in connection with his stand up comedy on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Justice Sunder Mohan also directed the petitioner, Kamra to take steps to approach the concerned courts. When the case came up for hearing on Monday, V Suresh, Counsel for the petitioner submitted that three more FIRs had been registered against the petitioner in Maharashtra. The hostility towards the petitioner still continues as the authorities had visited his parental house in Mumbai and disturbed his aged parents, Suresh added.