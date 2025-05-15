HC dismisses fresh plea on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a fresh petition questioning the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

after the petitioner sought to withdraw it.

However, the court granted the petitioner liberty to file a review petition against its earlier decision in the matter.

The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, a resident of Karnataka, had approached the court with a new plea, claiming to possess fresh evidence regarding Gandhi’s citizenship status.

Alongside, he requested the court to impose a travel ban on Rahul Gandhi, barring him from leaving the country while the case was under consideration.

During the hearing, the court noted that a similar petition had already been disposed of on May 5, and that the appropriate course of action would be to seek a review of the earlier order, rather than initiating fresh litigation on the same matter.